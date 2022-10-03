FBI investigates bank robbery Monday in Leawood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday in Leawood.

Two men entered the BMO Harris Bank in the 8800 block of State Line Road around 12:15 p.m. and robbed the bank, according to an FBI spokesperson.

Both suspects were wearing ski masks. One of them handed the teller a threatening note, though no weapon was displayed.

The suspects fled south on State Line Road in a black SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries reported, but the FBI released two photos of the suspects.

