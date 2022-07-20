FBI investigating after robber escapes with money at Shawnee bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bank robber took money Wednesday afternoon from a Shawnee bank.
The robbery happened 4:45 p.m. at the First Interstate Bank, located at 10610 Shawnee Mission Parkway, according an FBI news release.
A man fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the news release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.