FBI investigating after robber escapes with money at Shawnee bank

Posted at 6:38 PM, Jul 20, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —  A bank robber took money Wednesday afternoon from a Shawnee bank.

The robbery happened 4:45 p.m. at the First Interstate Bank, located at 10610 Shawnee Mission Parkway, according an FBI news release.

A man fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

