FBI Kansas City reports increase in ‘pig butchering scam’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI’s Kansas City Field Office said Thursday they’re seeing an increase in reports of a scam dubbed “pig butchering” in the area.

The scam involves the criminal working to gain the trust of potential victims. Once they’ve gained that trust, the scammer manipulates the victim in transferring funds to invest in bogus cryptocurrency projects.

The FBI suggests citizens not respond to random messages from unknown telephone numbers, slow down and use caution online and on social media, and to guard your personal information.

More information is available on the FBI’s website.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.