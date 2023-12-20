FBI releases surveillance photos of suspect in Pleasant Valley bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI has released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday in Pleasant Valley.

An FBI spokesperson said that around noon Wednesday, the armed suspect entered the Community America Credit Union at 8100 N. U.S. 69 Highway and demanded money.

The suspect, described as an unknown male, five-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, made off with an unknown amount of money.

Authorities say the suspect fled west bound from the bank toward Interstate 435.

Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing a track style jacket with hood, blue jeans and a full face covering with aviator style sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

Courtesy FBI

Courtesy FBI

Anyone with information should call 911 or if wanting to make an anonymous tip, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

