FBI searches for man who tried, failed to rob Holy Rosary Credit Union bank in Columbus Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a suspect who unsuccessfully robbed the Holy Rosary Credit Union bank in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.

About 12:30 p.m., the man walked in and gave bank tellers a demand note.

The suspect later fled the bank without receiving any money.

Below is a picture of the man:

KSHB 41 News staff Unsuccessful bank robber

It's the second time this month the Holy Rosary Credit Union has been the target of a robbery. A man walked into the bank on June 4, made a threat with a weapon and demanded money.

