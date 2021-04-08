FBI searching for victims in truckers’ kidnapping scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is hoping for the public’s help in learning more about a kidnapping scheme involving two over-the-road truckers.

According to a release from the FBI’s Memphis, Tennessee, field office, the two truckers, identified as Brian T. Summerson, 25, of South Carolina, and Pierre L. Washington, 35, of Chicago, would kidnap women and then demand ransom in exchange for their release.

While both are in custody, the FBI is hoping to locate additional victims of the scheme.

The FBI’s Kansas City, Missouri, field office says that Summerson’s trucking route included Kansas City, Chicago and along Interstate 95 between New Jersey and Miami. Washington’s primary routes remain unknown.

The FBI is asking those with information about the scheme, or who may have been a victim, to e-mail information to truckervictims@fbi.gov.

