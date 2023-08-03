FBI’s Kansas City office recovers 4 children, 3 adults from sex-trafficking initiative

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas and western Missouri law enforcement recovered four children and three adults who are believed to be the victims of sex trafficking as part of a national initiative coordinated with the FBI.

During a recent three-day campaign dubbed “Operation Cross Country XIII,” the FBI partnered with state and local authorities to identify and recover 200 sex-trafficking victims nationwide, including seven in the Kansas City region.

FBI agents from the Kansas City Field Office partnered with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Department of Homeland Security, the Sedgwick County Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit and local police departments from Kansas City, Missouri, Gladstone, Overland Park, Joplin, Springfield and Wichita as part of the targeted operation.

One person was arrested on local charges as part of the investigation, according to information from the FBI.

—

