Federal attorneys want man, 19, charged in Kansas City Tesla dealership fires ordered back into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Missouri filed a motion to revoke the order that released Owen McIntire, the teen accused of damaging vehicles at a Kansas City Tesla dealership.

Owen McIntire is charged in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, with malicious destruction of property and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm; specifically, a destructive device.

VIDEO | McIntire appeared in federal court Thursday. Watch KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan's report in the video player below.

US attorneys claim ‘new evidence’ on person arrested for Kansas City Tesla fire

McIntire, a 19-year-old, first-year college student, was studying physics at the University of Massachusetts in Boston. Authorities arrested McIntire on a warrant in his dorm room at the university, according to a court document.

According to the court document, a magistrate judge ordered McIntire released from custody. However, he must comply with a list of restrictions, including living with his parents and home confinement with location monitoring. Some exceptions, including attending religious services and employment, must be approved by his supervising officer.

A court document filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office states, "the nature and circumstances of the charged offenses support detention in this case." The document also states that the offense involved the use of multiple destructive devices to firebomb Tesla vehicles at a Tesla dealership. In addition, the court document states "setting these vehicles on fire creates an extremely hazardous situation for anyone nearby and responding public safety officers and firemen."

In addition, the motion claims that the weight of the evidence McIntire made and used two destruction devices to commit arson is overwhelming.

The motion asks the judge to revoke the order of release and order McIntire detained until pending trial, according to the court document.

The suggestions in opposition to the U.S. Attorney's motion and response are due by May 15, 2025.

