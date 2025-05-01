US attorneys say they have ‘new evidence’ on person arrested for Kansas City Tesla fire

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

An assistant US Attorney told a judge Thursday he has “new evidence” connected to Owen McIntire’s suspected role in setting two Cybertrucks on fire at a Tesla dealership in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sean Foley did not tell Magistrate Judge Jill Morris what specific evidence he’s acquired. He told the court Thursday he plans to file motions asking for changes to McIntire’s bond based on the new evidence.

Thursday was McIntire's first court appearance in Kansas City. He is on home detention following his arrest in Boston in April. The FBI said the 19-year-old used a Molotov cocktail to set two cars on fire in mid-March.

McIntire’s current bond conditions order him to live with his parents in Parkville and gives him permission to travel within the Kansas City area for approved reasons. He must avoid Tesla dealerships. He wore a GPS monitoring bracelet around his ankle during Thursday's court hearing.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Owen McIntire, 19, leaves the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 1, 2025.

Defense attorney Pat McInerny, who’s representing McIntire, did not comment on the case, saying “We’ll say what we need to say in court.”

Court documents allege McIntire set the trucks on fire while he was back in the Kansas City area during spring break from the University of Massachusetts- Boston where he studies physics.

The FBI said it used phone records, DNA, and surveillance footage to identify McIntire as their suspect in the March 17 fire.

He’s charged with malicious destruction of property and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm - destructive device.

