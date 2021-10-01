Federal judge sets January case update for KC residents charged in Jan. 6 riots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City-area residents, charged for their roles in last January’s breach at the U.S. Capitol, will next appear before a judge in January 2022, nearly one year to the day of the riot.

In a case status update hearing Friday, U.S. District of Columbia Judge Timothy Kelly heard updates from attorneys representing Christopher Kuehne, Louis Colon, William Chrestman and Ryan Ashlock. All four were previously charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot.

Two other defendants, siblings Felicia Konold and Cory Konold are being tried in the same case with the other four, despite not having direct ties to Kansas City.

The judge made no changes in the bond status for all six defendants.

All parties will return for a status conference hearing set for 10 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022.

