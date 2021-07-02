Judge denies release of Kansas City-area Proud Boy involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge denied a Kansas City-area Proud Boy's request to await his trial outside of jail on Friday.

William Chrestman, 47, was charged for his connection to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In the motion, Chrestman argued several points in why he should be released until his trial date.

One of the arguments was he's presumed innocent until proven guilty, and keeping him in jail based just on the charges could undermine his innocence.

In February, Chrestman was charged with a handful of federal charges including conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer among others.

In the motion, he argues that "it is inarguable that Mr Chrestman’s co-defendants have significantly more involvement in the events of January 6 leading to these allegations."

Chrestman also said he should be released on the fact that he possessed no prior criminal history before he rioted on January 6, arguing he doesn't pose a flight risk.

The motion also argues that Chrestman should be released because of on going medical issues. He was hurt during a work place accident, and still suffers pain from the incident.

A trial date for Chrestman has yet to be set.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .