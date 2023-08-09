Feds allege Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar robbed 2 banks in California, Nevada while on run

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Federal prosecutors allege Xaviar Babudar robbed two more banks while he was on the run from a previous bank robbery case.

Babudar, an infamous Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as ChiefsAholic, was previously charged for allegedly robbing seven banks across four states in the Midwest.

Those robberies occurred between April and December 2022 in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma, according to court documents.

Investigators also believe he tried to rob two banks in Minnesota, but was unsuccessful.

Babudar was first arrested last December after he was caught robbing a Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma.

He went on the run in March after removing his ankle monitor and was arrested on July, 7, 2023, in Lincoln, California, near Sacramento.

It's when he was on the run that investigators say he robbed two more banks.

One of those robberies occurred at the Heritage Bank in Sparks, Nevada, on June 8, according to a List of Exhibits filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

The second occurred just four days before he was arrested on July 3 at the US Bank in El Dorado Hills, California, the filings said.

Babudar was in court Wednesday for his July 7 arrest where he waived his right a preliminary hearing.

