Female inmate died Thursday morning in her Clay County Detention Center cell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 55-year-old female inmate died early Thursday morning in her cell at the Clay County Detention Center.

The cellmate of Wende K. Routh told detention center staff Routh was having trouble just after 4 a.m., according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Detention center staff, including medical staff, went to Routh's cell and began lifesaving efforts.

Emergency personnel from outside the detention center arrived and declared Routh dead, according to the news release.

Routh was brought to the jail on Feb. 3 on a probation violation.

A judge sentenced her Wednesday to 180 days in the Clay County Detention Center.

The news release states Routh's death appears to be from natural causes.

An investigation is underway.

