Final defendant sentenced in May 2022 murder of man during robbery at Olathe park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County judge sentenced the final defendant last week in a May 2022 deadly drug-related robbery in an Olathe park.

Jacobi Epting, 16, will spend just over 20 years in prison for his part in the murder of Marco Cardino in Black Bob Park, 14500 W. 151 St.

In January 2023, a judge ruled Epting would be tried as an adult in the Cardino murder.

He pleaded guilty Oct. 5, 2024, in Johnson County Court to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

Cardino, 19, agreed to meet the teens at the park to sell them marijuana.

Epting, 14 at the time of the murder, is the person who devised the crime and pulled the trigger, according to a news release from the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

Two of the other teens involved in the murder, Kristofor Washington and Brandon Banks, will both be in a juvenile correctional facility until they are 22 1/2 years old, according to the news release.

A third teen, Ella Marie Radosevich, pleaded no contest July 27, 2023, to aggravated battery.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.