Teen, 16, reaches plea deal in connection to May 2022 murder in Olathe park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old teen charged with murder in adult court pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and other charges in the May 2022 shooting death of a man in an Olathe park.

Jacobi Deonte Epting also pleaded guilty in Johnson County Court to attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and attempted aggravated robbery, according to a news release from the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

A judge ruled on Jan. 3, 2023 that Epting, who was 14 at the time of the murder, be tried in adult court.

He was one of three Olathe 14-year-olds and one Olathe 13-year-old who were charged in the May 14, 2022, murder of Marco Cardino.

Olathe police found Cardino, 19, dead in Blackbob Park, 14500 W. 151 St.

The teens used a plan to buy marijuana from Cardino to lure him to the park to rob him.

Epting is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 24 at 9 a.m., according to the news release.

The three other teens accused in the case have been sentenced.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.