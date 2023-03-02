15-year-old sentenced in connection to 2022 Black Bob Park murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old from Olathe was sentenced Wednesday in connection to a 2022 Black Bob Park killing.

The teen is ordered to serve time at a juvenile correctional facility until he reaches the age of 22 1/2.

He received an extended jurisdiction juvenile prosecution — a dual sentence, prosecution as an adult, per statute 38-2347 — according to a release from the office of Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe.

Failure to comply with the sentence results in 155 months in the Department of Corrections.

In addition to the teen, six other teens have been charged in the killing of 19-year-old Marco Cardino .

Cardino was shot to death over a botched marijuana deal in Black Bob Park last May.

In January, it was announced suspect Jacobi Deonte Epting, who is charged with first-degree murder, will be tried as an adult .

Back in July, another 15-year-old who was allegedly involved pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder. His sentencing is set for Monday.

