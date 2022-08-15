Seventh teen charged in homicide at Black Bob Park in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a seventh teen in the shooting death of Marco Cardino that happened at the Black Bob Park in Olathe in May.

The seventh teen is 17-years-old and was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with first degree murder.

Four other 14-year-olds and two 13-year-olds have also been charged in the death of Cardino.

The Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney previously said that the teens lured Cardino to the park to purchase marijuana.

According to court documents, several of the teens brought guns to the park and planned to rob Cardino of the drugs.

