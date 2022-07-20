Watch Now
Prosecutors amend charge of teen accused in Black Bob Park homicide in Olathe

Teen is 1 of 6 charged in murder of Marco Cardino
Black Bob Park Homicide
Jason Gould/KSHB 41 News
A fatal shooting took place at Black Bob Park Saturday in Olathe, Kansas.
Black Bob Park Homicide
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 15:47:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Johnson County prosecutors Wednesday amended the charges facing one of the six teenagers charged in the murder of Marco Cardino.

The 14-year-old boy was previously charged with first-degree murder. He is one of four 14-year-olds charged in the murder. Two other teens are 13.

Under an amended complaint filed Wednesday, the teen now faces charges of intentional second degree murder.

Another 14-year-old girl, who pleaded not-guilty to first degree murder, is set to have her first jury trial in August.

According to court documents, the teens plotted to rob Cardino after setting up a marijuana sale through social media.

Ultimately, Cardino was shot to death at around 4 a.m. on May 14.

