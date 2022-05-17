Watch
4 juveniles arrested in connection to weekend homicide in Olathe

A fatal shooting took place at Black Bob Park Saturday in Olathe, Kansas.
Posted at 7:27 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 20:27:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to a weekend shooting in Olathe that killed Marco Cardino.

On Saturday morning, Olathe police responded to Black Bob Park located at 14500 West 151st St on reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, police found Cardino, 19, suffering from gun shot wounds. He died at the scene.

No other circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

The ages of the four juveniles who were taken into custody weren't immediately available.

