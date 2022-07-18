KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The jury trial for one of the six teenagers defendants charged with murder in the May 14 shooting death of Marco Cardino at a park in Olathe has been set.

A 14-year-old girl, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, appeared Monday in Johnson County District Court for a motion hearing.

A series of dates for new hearings in addition to the trial were set during Monday’s proceedings.

The girl, who KSHB 41 News has chosen not to name due to her age, is scheduled to return to court Tuesday, Aug. 2, for a ruling hearing. It is unclear what the judge is set to rule on, but the girl’s attorneys have filed a series of evidence-related motions and also objected to her being charged as an adult.

Additionally, Judge Brenda Cameron has set aside two days for waiver hearings on Aug. 25-26 and scheduled a nearly two-week trial, which is scheduled to begin Dec. 12, 2022, and conclude 10 days later.

Cardino, 19, of Smithville, was lured to Black Bob Park in Olathe during the early-morning hours May 14 after arrangements to buy marijuana were made via social media, according to court documents .

Documents say the teens planned to rob Cardino all along, which led to the deadly shooting around 4 a.m. He was shot multiple times.

Five of the six teens — including three 14-year-olds and two 13-year-olds — charged with Cardino’s murder have all pleaded not guilty . The 13-year-olds cannot be charged as adults under Kansas law.

