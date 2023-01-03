Watch Now
14-year-old boy to be tried as adult in 2022 Black Bob Park murder in Olathe

A fatal shooting took place at Black Bob Park Saturday in Olathe, Kansas.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 17:36:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy who is accused of first-degree murder in a shooting death of a man in Black Bob Park in Olathe will be tried as an adult.

Marco Cardino, 19, died after being shot to death in a botched marijuana deal at the park last May.

Jacobi Deonte Epting is one of seven people who were charged for their alleged roles in Cardino's death.

On Tuesday, the Johnson County District Attorney's Office announced Epting was waived to adult status.

Last August, another 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Cardino.

