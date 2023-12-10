Fire at Vivion Oaks Apartments in Northland Saturday night leaves at least 12 residents displaced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A heavy fire at Vivion Oaks Apartments in the Northland Saturday night will leave at least 12 residents displaced, according to a Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

The fire mostly affected the east end of the building. Residents of six units, eight adults and four children, will be displaced. Residents of an additional six units will likely also be displaced, according to Hopkins.

Mark Shawn A fire broke out at Vivion Oaks Apartments in the Northland on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

One person was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation after reportedly suffering from smoke inhalation.

One resident, Dan McBee, told KSHB 41 News he and other residents were going door to door, knocking and trying to get fellow residents out of the building.

KSHB 41/Jack McCormick Dan McBee, a Vivion Oaks Apartments resident, went door to door with other residents, trying to help fellow residents out of the building.

"I was scared there was children and everything else, and immediately there was two other guys and me, we went inside the apartments to pound the doors, trying to wake people up," McBee said. "One thing is gratifying, is that I just had a lady tell me thank you because she was asleep. This is not to pat myself on the back, but we all just got to look out for each other."

KCFD responded to a reported apartment fire around 8 p.m. at 5020 North Oak Trafficway. Upon arrival, fire crews located a heavy fire coming from a two-story apartment building.

Following an initial attack, fire crews evacuated and "went to a defensive posture using three aerial master streams," according to Hopkins.

Fire crews then went into interior operations, working to clear the structure. The fire was officially under control by 8:58 p.m.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department A fire broke out at Vivion Oaks Apartments in the Northland on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as information becomes available.

