Fire heavily damages house early Wednesday in Clay County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire destroyed a house Wednesday morning in rural Clay County, Missouri.

Fire crews battled the blaze on H Highway on Crockett Road from the inside before being forced to evacuate because of the instability of the two-story house.

Excelsior Springs, Mo., Fire Department Fire heavily damaged house Wednesday morning near Excelsior Springs, Mo.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on the scene at mid-morning putting out hot spots.

Excelsior Springs Fire Department Fire wrecked a house Wednesday morning near Excelsior Springs, Mo.

