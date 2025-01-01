Fire wrecks building Wednesday morning in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire ripped through a vacant building Wednesday morning in east Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire was reported about 11 a.m. and fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire pouring from the two-story, vacant building in the 5100 block of east 27th Street, KCFD said in a release.

KCMO Fire Department Battalion Chief/PIO Michael Hopkins Fire wrecks building Wednesday at East 27th Street and Elmwood Avenue in KCMO

Firefighters dragged several hose lines into the building to knock down the fire while other fire crews searched for occupants in the building. No one was found inside the building.

A few minutes after the firefight began, the department's incident commander ordered everyone out of the burning building because of the fear of roof collapse. The roof collapsed about 10 minutes later.

KCMO Fire Department Battalion Chief/PIO Michael Hopkins Fire destroys building in east KCMO

No injuries were reported.

The fire was under control around noon, but fire crews are expected to be on the scene knocking down hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

