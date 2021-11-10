FL Schlagle High School to have additional police presence at school on Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FL Schlagle High School will have additional police presence at the school on Wednesday morning.

The school made the decision after a student was stabbed during a fight on Tuesday morning.

In a letter to families, Yolanda Thompson, the principal at Schlagle, said the decision was not made because the school thinks students are in danger but "rather to ensure safety for all.

"Following today’s incident, we want to make you aware of some things you will see tomorrow when arriving to the building," Thompson said in the letter. "First, you will see a heavier police presence from the time buses arrive in the morning. This is not because we think other students are in danger, but rather to ensure safety for all.

The additional police presence will be there when buses arrive in the morning.

In addition to the police officers, the school will provide a Crisis Response Team for students who may need emotional support.

Two students were taken into custody after incident.

Thompson encouraged anyone with information to provide it to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

