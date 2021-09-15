Former Blue Springs High School paraprofessional sentenced for child pornography crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Blue Springs High School paraprofessional was sentenced to 22 years in prison for child pornography-related crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri’s office.

Steven B. Allen, 46, first pleaded guilty to the charges in May . Those included two counts of producing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography over the internet.

Allen isn't eligible for parole and will be supervised for life once he completes his sentence in prison.

He previously admitted to using two minors to produce child pornography and then distributed the images to people over internet, among other crimes.

In October of 2019, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Allen's residence and seized electronic devices that contained more than 9,200 images and 89 videos of child pornography, according to a press release.

