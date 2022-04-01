Former Braymer, Missouri, teacher faces 12 new charges in sexual misconduct cases

KANSAS CITY, MO. — A former high school football coach and teacher at Braymer High School now faces a dozen charges related to sexual misconduct with a student.

The Caldwell County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office charged Zachary Douglas, 29, Thursday in a second amended complaint with four counts of sexual abuse, four counts of sexual contact with a student and two counts of statutory sodomy, according to court records.

All of those charges are felonies.

Caldwell also is charged in the same Caldwell County case with furnishing pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor and sexual misconduct.

Those charges are misdemeanors.

The 12 charges come less than a month after prosecutors charged Douglas with six other sex charges in a case involving two other students.

The latest cases accuse Douglas of improperly touching a student and sending the student pornographic pictures of himself, according to court documents.

Court documents state the victim is a juvenile.

In the first case, Douglas allegedly sent dozens of pornographic pictures and videos via a Snapchat account to other teen girls.

Caldwell County Sheriff's Department deputies interviewed Douglas about the cases involving the two teen victims.

He admitted sending the photos and videos and he knew the two girls were between 14 and 17 years of age, according to a court document.

Douglas is no longer listed as a teacher on the district's website.

