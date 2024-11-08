Former De Soto teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison for child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former middle and high school social studies teacher in De Soto has been sentenced to two years in prison for child sex crimes involving students.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Keil Hileman will serve 12 months for each count of attempted unlawful sexual relations. The sentence will run consecutively.

Hileman originally faced six counts of unlawful sexual relations in connection to the crimes, which prosecutors said took place during the summer months of 2018.

Due to a plea agreement back in August, prosecutors dismissed the four remaining charges.

In the agreement, Hileman agreed not to seek probation and would undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. Hileman will be registered as a sex offender for 25 years.

