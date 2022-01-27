Former Independence nurse sentenced to 20 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former nurse at an Independence hospital was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for the rape of a patient .

Following a bench trial, 38-year-old Chukwuemeka U. Emmanuel was convicted of first-degree rape or attempted rape, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

According to court documents, a patient at Centerpoint Hospital reported to the Independence Police Department she was raped by a nurse, the defendant.

The victim told police the nurse had been cleaning her when he raped her.

"At the time, the patient was being given morphine and other narcotics for pain management," the release said. "The victim said she told the defendant several times that he was hurting her and she asked him to stop."

Another nurse at the hospital, who said she was in a relationship with Emmanuel, said that Emmanuel told her he was going to Nigeria because he had been accused of rape, and she believed he was in New York or Nigeria.

