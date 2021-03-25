Former Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy to serve jail time for shooting woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Jackson County, Missouri Sheriff’s deputy will serve 180 days of jail shock time as part of a sentence announced Thursday.

A Jackson County judge sentenced former deputy Lauren Michael, 31, to six years in prison in connection to a August 2019 shooting of a woman in the back.

As part of Thursday’s sentencing, the judge suspended the jail sentence and instead, imposed 180 days of jail shock time and placed Michael on probation for four years.

On Aug. 8, 2019, Michael was on traffic patrol in the Westport area when two other deputies spotted two people riding a Bird scooter in the wrong direction of traffic.

Despite commands to stop, the riders continued until they were stopped a short distance away near 37th Street and Main Street.

The driver of the scooter was taken into custody, but the rider, a 25-year-old woman, ran away. Michael was in the area attempting to locate the woman, who she eventually found near 40th Street and Oak Street.

A struggle ensued, and as Michael struggled to put the woman in handcuffs, she first deployed her taser, causing the woman to run away, which is when Michael opened fire.

In October 2019 , prosecutors charged Michael with felony assault and armed criminal action.

In a plea deal reached in January , Michael pleaded guilty to first degree assault. In return, the state agreed not to seek a sentence longer than six years in prison.

Despite the plea deal, prosecutors on Thursday argued Michael should receive six years in prison.

“She aimed and fired repeatedly,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dion Sankar said in court.

The incident was not the first time Michael shot a civilian.

Michael shot and killed Donald Sneed outside a Walmart in Raytown in May 2017 during an altercation following an alleged shoplifting.

As part of Thursday’s sentencing for Michael, Sneed's expressed anger over Michael’s actions.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .