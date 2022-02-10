Former KCK volleyball coach pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Smithville man has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child in connection with his work as a coach at Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

Levinson Gibson, 27, entered a guilty plea for soliciting photos from a 15-year-old volleyball player via Snapchat on Thursday, the release said.

"Gibson was interviewed by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on July 21, 2021, and he admitted to requesting and receiving photos of the female," the release said.

Sentencing will take place March 30 at 1 p.m.

“Situations like this show how hard it is for any parent to keep their kids away from dangers. Social media opens up more access for predators to our children," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said about the case. "The best parents can do is keep open lines of communication with them, have access to their phones, computers, social media, etc., and assure the children know parents do have that access and are paying attention."

