Former KCMO man pleads guilty to cyberstalking in 2019 murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dontay Campbell, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to one count of cyberstalking resulting in death for an incident in 2019.

Campbell, 34, “aided and abetted his co-conspirators” to use a GPS tracking device on Dontayus Wiles with the “intent to kill injure, harass and intimidate," according to a Department of Justice news release.

On March 16, 2019, Campbell and two others followed Wiles and his wife to Happy Foods, a grocery store located at 4019 E. 31st St. in KCMO.

As Wiles and his wife were walking through the parking lot — which the DOJ noted was crowded with people, including children — Campbell and the co-conspirators approached.

The trio pulled up beside Wiles’ red Chevrolet Tahoe in a Chrysler Sebring. One of the co-conspirators then exited the vehicle and shot at Wiles while Campbell attempted to remove the GPS tracker, per the news release.

Campbell failed to retrieve the device. After driving around the parking lot, Campbell and the co-conspirator again parked next to Wiles’ vehicle.

Campbell attempted, and failed, again to retrieve the device while the co-conspirator fired more shots.

The two then hopped into the Sebring and sped off.

Wiles, 40, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators recovered 17 spent shell casings from the scene and determined the tracker had been purchased and activated in February 2019.

Campbell could face a maximum sentence not exceeding 30 years in federal prison without parole.

—

