Former Lawrence school speech and language pathologist accused of child sex crimes posts bond, is out of jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Lawrence elementary school speech and language pathologist accused of multiple child sex crimes posted bond this week and is out of jail.

A Douglas County judge lowered Mark Gridley's bond Monday to $750,000.

Gridley is charged with seven counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child with the offender greater than 18 and the child less than 14, according to court records.

In addition, he also faces six counts of kidnapping.

Lawrence police arrested Gridley after an alleged incident in February at Prairie Park Elementary School in Lawrence where he worked.

Court documents posted on the state's website used to track legal cases detail sexual abuse allegedly done by Gridley while he and his alleged victims were alone in his office.

The case began when a child reported to her parents on Feb. 7 that Gridley had done things that day that made her feel uncomfortable, according to the court document.

Gridley underwent a mental exam and was found competent to stand trial.

His preliminary hearing, where evidence in the case will be revealed in court, is scheduled for three days in October.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.