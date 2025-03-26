Psychiatric exam ordered for ex-Lawrence teacher accused of child sex crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Douglas County judge on Wednesday ordered a psychiatric examination for Mark Gridley, a former Lawrence elementary school speech and language pathologist accused in a child sex crime case.

Gridley, 60, is accused of one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of kidnapping.

A court order from Douglas County District Court Judge Amy J. Hanley filed on Wednesday states, "Based on the defendant's Motion for a Competency Evaluation, the court finds that there is reason to believe the defendant is incompetent to stand trial and that the court should order a psychiatric evaluation."

According to the order, a mental health center will administer the exam and report the results to the court and counsel of record.

Lawrence police arrested Gridley after an alleged incident on Feb. 7 at Prairie Park Elementary School.

Police revealed in a Feb. 11 news release that there were more than two victims.

"Our team of investigators, in conjunction with experts from the Children’s Advocacy Center of Douglas County, are working to investigate all information we receive," the news release stated. "We are committed to assigning the resources to each family to ensure they are getting the proper support they need."

The release also revealed the investigation now includes students who were not part of the speech services at the elementary school.

