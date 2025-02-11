Lawrence police believe more than 2 victims connected to child sexual assault at elementary school

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police said Tuesday they've expanded their investigation into a speech pathology teacher charged with sexual assault of a student.

Deputy Chief Anthony Brixius told reporters Tuesday police now believe there are more than two potential victims of sexual assault by Mark Elliott Gridley, 60.

Gridley has worked as a speech pathologist at Prairie Park Elementary School in the Lawrence School District since August 2021.

He was charged Monday by the Douglas County District Attorney’s office with aggravated indecent liberties with a child in connection to an incident on Friday, Feb. 7.

While the initial two victims are believed to be connected to Gridley's work as a speech pathologist, Brixius said Tuesday they are investigating the possibility of additional incidents involving students outside of the speech pathology program.

Brixius said the department has received lots of tips and information over the last 24 hours and are working to assign leads to detectives.

"We understand it is shocking to the community," Brixius said.

Police are encouraging parents to work with counselors to have conversations with their children.

If parents believe their child was involved, they are asked to call police at 785-830-7430.

"When kids are involved in crimes like this it can be very traumatizing to recount what exactly happened," Lawrence Police Sgt. Drew Fennelly said Monday. "That's why it's important for trained professionals to conduct those interviews."

In a statement to KSHB 41 News, the district said it relieved Gridley of his duties upon learning about the allegations.

"School and district administration continue to work closely alongside our law enforcement partners to support their investigative efforts. We will keep staff and families informed as the investigation progresses," interim superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift said in part. "Our continuing focus will be on ensuring ongoing support for our students, staff, and families as we work through this concerning situation. Our district has the highest standards for our employees, who are entrusted to care for, educate, and support our community’s children. When a safety concern is reported, our administrative team immediately investigates, including involving local law enforcement, as appropriate. Based on the findings of the investigation, we take decisive action in accordance with the law and Lawrence Board of Education Policy."

