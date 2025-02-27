Police: 8 students at Lawrence school were victims of alleged sexual assault by teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The number of victims of alleged sexual assault by a speech teacher at a Lawrence elementary school has grown to eight.

Lawrence police announced the new number Thursday afternoon.

Police say they have submitted additional information to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in consideration of additional charges against Mark Gridley.

Gridley, 60, a former speech teacher at Prairie Park Elementary School in Lawrence, was charged earlier this month with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child victim under the age of 14 and kidnapping in the commission of a crime, in connection to an incident at the school on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

The day after announcing the original charges, Lawrence police said they received information that additional victims were possible.

“Since being notified of the first allegations on Saturday, Feb. 8, the Lawrence Police Department has dedicated every available resource to investigate this case, to include the entire investigations division, all of our School Resource Officers and numerous officers from the patrol division,” Lawrence police said Thursday. “Every person involved in this investigation is committed to seeking truth and justice for the children and their families, while being cognizant that the work they are doing is on behalf of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Police said Thursday the ages of the victims range from six to 11 years old.

Earlier this month, KSHB 41 News reporter Lily O'Shea Becker, who covers the Lawrence area, spoke with the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Case Center in Lawrence on how parents and the community can have conversations about the alleged incidents.

