Former Oak Park High School teacher admits to having sexual contact with student, gets 5 years probation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Oak Park High School teacher and coach was sentenced to five years of probation after admitting to having sexual contact with a student in 2021.

On Tuesday, Gregory Sims, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of having sexual contact with a student.

A search warrant previously revealed that the student told investigators they had sex with Sims 14 times, including on school grounds.

The student told investigators Sims would give her money to buy emergency contraceptives like the Plan B pill.

A spokesperson for the North Kansas City Public Schools district previously confirmed Sims worked at Oak Park from August 2016 until January 2022.

Sims will serve 30 days of shock incarceration as part of his sentencing.

As part of the guilty plea, a three-year prison sentence was vacated. In addition, Sims must vacate his teaching certificate.

