Former Paola High School coach arrested for alleged sex crimes involving minors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A now-former track and field coach at Paola High School was booked into the Miami County, Kansas, Jail on Wednesday morning on suspicion of sex crimes involving a minor.

Paola Police Department Capt. Eric Jenkins told KSHB 41 that Chad E. Kelsey, 46, was arrested and booked into the jail just before 11:30 a.m.

Jenkins said police have so far identified two possible victims. Police have forwarded the case to the Miami County Attorney’s Office for possible charges of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, unlawful sexual relations, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Jenkins said his office doesn’t have information about other possible victims, but “grooming behavior was an element of this case”.

He said this is an ongoing investigation and asked anyone with information about this case — or who is a potential victim — to contact Paola Detective Zach Mathies at 913-259-3631.

The KSHB 41 I-Team also contacted the Paola School District about Kelsey’s arrest.

Superintendent W. Matthew Meek said the district fired Kelsey after learning of the coach’s arrest and the allegation.

Meek said Kelsey worked as a Paola High School track coach for 13 years. He never served as a teacher.

“At this time, we are unaware of any allegations of misconduct as a part of any school-related activities or on district property. Mr. Kelsey’s position has been terminated," Meek said in a statement to KSHB 41. “We take these allegations seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement.”

Meek said counselors are available at the high school for students who want to talk with someone about this situation.

Jenkins said Kelsey will remain at the jail at least until his arraignment.

