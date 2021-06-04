Former Park Hill football coach indicted on another rape charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Park Hill football coach Josh Hood has been indicted for another sex crime.

He is charged with first-degree statutory rape in Clay County.

According to court documents, the incident happened on Jan. 1, 2010, with someone who was younger than 14 years old. The charges were originally filed on May 18, 2021.

On Wednesday, Hood reached a plea deal on eight sex crime charges in Jackson County.

Last December, he was charged with five counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, one count of second-degree statutory rape, one count of attempted second-degree statutory rape and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The charges were related to crimes he committed from November 2003 to November 2004 while at employed at Holden High School.

Under the plea deal, he will serve no jail time, but has to serve five years of probation, register as a sex offender and give up his teaching license.

Hood is due in court for an arraignment on June 10 for the new charge.

