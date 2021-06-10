Former Park Hill football coach pleads not guilty to rape charge in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Park Hill School District football coach has pleaded not guilty to first-degree statutory rape.

Josh Hood, who had worked for Park Hill since 2013, was charged in May in Clay County for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2010, with someone younger than 14 years old, according to court documents.

He was indicted on the charges last week.

On June 2, he had reached a plea deal for separate sex-crime charges in Jackson County , where he faced five counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, one count of second-degree statutory rape, one count of attempted second-degree statutory rape and one count of second-degree child molestation.

The Jackson County case was in connection to an alleged months-long sexual relationship with a student under 17 years old at a previous school.

