KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Former Schlitterbahn Waterpark co-owner was sentenced to 36 months probation for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

Jeff Henry, 66, previously pleaded guilty to the charge in December.

Court documents stated Henry was found with 64 grams of meth and hired a prostitute in 2018 at hotel room in Merriam, Kansas.

Two other unrelated drug charges and one charge for hiring someone for sex were dismissed.

