Former St. Thomas Aquinas choir director admits to using hidden device to record students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former choir director at St. Thomas Aquinas admitted to using to a hidden recording device to tape students, among other things in a plea agreement announced Monday in a Johnson County, Kansas, courtroom.

Joseph Heidesch, 46, was previously charged with four counts of child exploitation and 26 counts of breach of privacy. He entered a guilty plea on 25 of those counts.

The crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2016, and Sept. 16, 2021.

In court on Monday, Johnson County prosecutors said they identified 25 students while examining evidence taken from his home.

The plea agreement seeks a 68-month sentence with no probation. Heidesch would be required to register as a sex offender.

In a separate court filing Monday, prosecutors notified the judge they believe an exception should be made in the case to increase the amount of punishment.

Sentencing is set for April 17, 2023.

—

