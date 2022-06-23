Former St. Thomas Aquinas choir director charged with 30 sex crimes posts bond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former high school choir director at St. Thomas Aquinas High School accused of 30 child sex crimes posted bond Tuesday and is out of jail.

Heidesch had spent more than 250 days in jail since being charged with sex crimes involving children.

A judge had set Heidesch's bond at $250,000 and Johnson County Court records show the bond was paid.

Heidesch no longer appears on the current inmate list at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

According to previous KSHB 41 News reporting, prosecutors say the crimes happened between 2016 and 2021 and included photographs and videos of victims undressing.

A hearing to modify Heidesch's bond had been scheduled for Thursday.

His next court appearance will be on July 22 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

