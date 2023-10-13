Founder of Kansas City nonprofit accused of murder turns himself in, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who founded a Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofit — aimed at preventing re-incarceration — and is accused of murder, turned himself in earlier this week, police said.

Prosecutors allege Na'im Al-Amin, 44, gunned down Todd Tillman on July 14 in the 1300 block of E. 81st Terrace.

Al-Amin is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Tillman.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said authorities had been searching for Al-Amin outside of KCMO and federal partners were involved in the search.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed two witnesses who'd seen Al-Amin on the night of the killing, according to court papers.

One of the witnesses said she'd recently introduced Al-Amin to Tillman and has known him for about five years. She also told detectives Al-Amin was the founder of the nonprofit SWAGG INC.

On the night of the murder, the witness said Al-Amin invited her to his home. When she arrived, Al-Amin allegedly held her at gunpoint and forced her to take him to Tillman's location.

When they arrived at the location, Al-Amin and Tillman were allegedly involved in an altercation. The woman said Al-Amin was armed with a gun that had a blue laser and heard several gunshots.

After hearing the gunshots, Al-Amin allegedly forced the woman to drive him to the Missouri River where he allegedly disposed of the gun and phone.

The witness identified Al-Amin as the shooter after being shown a lineup of photos.

Before he was arrested, Al-Amin spent his days running SWAGG INC.

According to a now-deleted website, SWAGG INC worked to prevent people from going back to prison after being released by promoting “ownership by developing Returning Citizens through education, employment, and entrepreneurship."

Al-Amin turned himself on Tuesday and is due in court on Oct. 19 for bond hearing.

—