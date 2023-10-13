Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Founder of Kansas City nonprofit accused of murder turns himself in, police say

Na'im Al-Amin
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Na'im Al-Amin is accused in the shooting death of Todd Tillman in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2023.
Na'im Al-Amin
Posted at 12:17 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 14:06:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who founded a Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofit — aimed at preventing re-incarceration — and is accused of murder, turned himself in earlier this week, police said.

Prosecutors allege Na'im Al-Amin, 44, gunned down Todd Tillman on July 14 in the 1300 block of E. 81st Terrace.

Al-Amin is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Tillman.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said authorities had been searching for Al-Amin outside of KCMO and federal partners were involved in the search.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed two witnesses who'd seen Al-Amin on the night of the killing, according to court papers.

One of the witnesses said she'd recently introduced Al-Amin to Tillman and has known him for about five years. She also told detectives Al-Amin was the founder of the nonprofit SWAGG INC.

On the night of the murder, the witness said Al-Amin invited her to his home. When she arrived, Al-Amin allegedly held her at gunpoint and forced her to take him to Tillman's location.

When they arrived at the location, Al-Amin and Tillman were allegedly involved in an altercation. The woman said Al-Amin was armed with a gun that had a blue laser and heard several gunshots.

After hearing the gunshots, Al-Amin allegedly forced the woman to drive him to the Missouri River where he allegedly disposed of the gun and phone.

The witness identified Al-Amin as the shooter after being shown a lineup of photos.

Before he was arrested, Al-Amin spent his days running SWAGG INC.

According to a now-deleted website, SWAGG INC worked to prevent people from going back to prison after being released by promoting “ownership by developing Returning Citizens through education, employment, and entrepreneurship."

Al-Amin turned himself on Tuesday and is due in court on Oct. 19 for bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone