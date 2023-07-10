Girl under age 10 shot Sunday night inside KCMO home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A girl under the age of 10 years old was shot Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 6400 block of The Paseo, according to information from KCPD.

The girl was inside a residence in the area and the shots came from outside the building.

The girl was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

KCPD did not provide any information about the nature of her injuries or information about a possible suspect.

