KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grain Valley man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday night near W. Park Road north of NE Colbern Road.

Around 8:15 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene.

MSHP personnel determined the man’s 2014 Honda motorcycle traveled off the roadway and struck the guard rail, which caused the driver to be ejected.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Corbin W. Wyss, was later declared dead.

