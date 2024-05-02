Watch Now
Grandview man sentenced to 140 months for distributing drugs, causing death of 18-year-old

Posted at 10:15 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 11:15:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview man was sentenced to over 11 years in prison for his role in the 2021 fentanyl death of an 18-year-old.

Cameron B. Bryant was convicted of distribution of drugs, causing death in Johnson County Court on March 29, 2024.

Bryant was sentenced to 140 months in prison on Wednesday, May 1.

A jury found Bryant guilty of supplying Olivia Piotrowski with drugs. The 18-year-old overdosed from fentanyl between Sept. 15-16, 2021, per court documents.

Piotrowski was a Shawnee Mission East High School senior, according to her obituary.

