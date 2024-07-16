Watch Now
Grandview police ask for public's help to find vehicle involved in recent homicide

Posted at 3:46 PM, Jul 16, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police detectives want the public's help to identify the people in a car that may have been involved in a July 5 homicide.

Police said Kevin McMillian was shot about 10 p.m. near his parked vehicle at a family member's residence in the area of of East 140th and Dunoon streets.

No word on what led to the fatal shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the case should call Grandview police

