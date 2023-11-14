Grandview student killed over weekend had been missing before she died, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview High School student who was killed over the weekend had been reported missing before she was killed, Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, Grandview police located Amauri Hughes, 17, dead in the 6100 block of east 127th Street in Grandview.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined Hughes was killed at home in the 7500 block of College Avenue in KCMO.

Grandview detectives then asked Kansas City, Missouri, Police to take over the investigation into Hughes' death.

Hughes' family filed a missing persons report with KCPD on Nov. 11, a day before she was found dead, according to police.

Police said they are making progress in identifying a person of interest in Hughes' murder case.

Hughes' murder marked the 162nd homicide of 2023 of KCMO, which is on pace to record a historically deadly year.

No other details on the circumstances of Hughes' death were immediately available.

