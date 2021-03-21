Greene County man charged with 3 counts of 1st-degree murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 50-year-old Strafford man faces three counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting deaths of three family members.

Jesse Huy has been charged in Greene County related to the March 20 deaths of his wife, 48-year-old Tonya Huy, and his in-laws, 71-year-old Ronald Koehler and 78-year-old Linda Koehler, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The three individuals were found Saturday night in Jesse Huy’s home at 4486 North Farm Road 249, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Jesse Huy reported to police that he had killed his family members, the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post.

Jesse Huy also faces three counts of armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

